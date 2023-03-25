In his first post-disqualification press meet: Rahul Gandhi trains guns on PM Modi
March 25, 2023

New Delhi: A day after his disqualification as MP, Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress President, launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising questions on his (PM) relationship with industrialist Gautam Adani, in whose shell companies Rs. 20,000 crore has been allegedly invested, with no details of investors.

Rahul Gandhi, who addressed media at AICC Headquarters here this afternoon, with his sister Priyanka Gandhi seated in the front row, said that he (Rahul) stands disqualified as the Prime Minister was afraid of his next speech in the Parliament.

“I will not stop asking questions and will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani,” added Rahul, claiming to be unnerved over his disqualification, that has rather emboldened Opposition parties by giving them weapons to fight Modi. In a half-hour-long media conference, the first after he (Rahul) was disqualified by LS Secretariat yesterday, after a Surat Court in Gujarat (on Mar. 23) convicted him for a 2019 Modi surname defamation case, with imprisonment for two years but was granted bail subsequently, the former Wayanad MP came down heavily on PM.

Taking a barrage of media queries, Rahul reiterated “Democracy is being attacked in the country, as is evident with recent developments. I raised questions in the Parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani. My speech in the Parliament was expunged, and after that I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani.” “When the ruling party enjoys the support of all institutions, the Opposition parties can only look at the public for support. Seeking truth is my way forward. This is not fashionable in politics and it (seeking truth) is in my blood,” retorted Rahul, saying Modi went into a panic mode and hence the disqualification.

