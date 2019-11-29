Mahatma was a unique global personality: Veteran Gandhian
News

Mahatma was a unique global personality: Veteran Gandhian

November 29, 2019

Mysuru: Mahatma Gandhi was a unique global personality and the richest person in the world in terms of principles and ideals, said veteran Gandhian Vemagal Somashekar.

He was speaking at the lecture series on the topic “Gandhiji and Youth Power” at a programme jointly organised by University of Mysore (UoM) Prasaranga and the Centre for Gandhian Studies at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri here on Thursday.

Pointing  out that probably Mahatma Gandhi has the highest number of Institutions named after him more than anyone else in the world, Somashekar said that Gandhi always believed that mother, motherland and mother-tongue were the most sacred.

Citing an example of Gandhiji’s love for mother-tongue, he said that  Gandhiji, upon his return to the country from South Africa, strongly objected to when journalists began to speak with him in English and asked them to speak in Gujarati. 

Recalling that Gandhiji learnt to sign in Kannada during his 3-day stay in North Karnataka in 1934, he said that the Mahatma was too pleased when he signed autographs for youths in Kannada.

Recollecting the spirit of Gandhiji  for writing even in his old age, Somashekar said Gandhiji used to write in both hands, which was unique in itself. He further said that the  ideals and spirit of Mahatma should inspire the younger generation to carry forward his legacy.

Prasaranga Director Prof. M.G.Manjunath, Gandhian Studies Centre Director Prof. M.S. Shekar and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching