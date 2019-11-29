Mahatma was a unique global personality: Veteran Gandhian

November 29, 2019

Mysuru: Mahatma Gandhi was a unique global personality and the richest person in the world in terms of principles and ideals, said veteran Gandhian Vemagal Somashekar.

He was speaking at the lecture series on the topic “Gandhiji and Youth Power” at a programme jointly organised by University of Mysore (UoM) Prasaranga and the Centre for Gandhian Studies at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangothri here on Thursday.

Pointing out that probably Mahatma Gandhi has the highest number of Institutions named after him more than anyone else in the world, Somashekar said that Gandhi always believed that mother, motherland and mother-tongue were the most sacred.

Citing an example of Gandhiji’s love for mother-tongue, he said that Gandhiji, upon his return to the country from South Africa, strongly objected to when journalists began to speak with him in English and asked them to speak in Gujarati.

Recalling that Gandhiji learnt to sign in Kannada during his 3-day stay in North Karnataka in 1934, he said that the Mahatma was too pleased when he signed autographs for youths in Kannada.

Recollecting the spirit of Gandhiji for writing even in his old age, Somashekar said Gandhiji used to write in both hands, which was unique in itself. He further said that the ideals and spirit of Mahatma should inspire the younger generation to carry forward his legacy.

Prasaranga Director Prof. M.G.Manjunath, Gandhian Studies Centre Director Prof. M.S. Shekar and others were present.

