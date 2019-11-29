Sankalp Home Festival begins

November 29, 2019

Mysuru: Sankalp Super Sale, a three-day Home Festival organised by Sankalp Group, was inaugurated by former MLA Vasu at Sankalp Corporate Office on Temple Road here this morning.

The Home Fest features homes from across premium locations in the city along with one from Bengaluru. The Fest will be offering savings upto Rs. 18 lakh along with special home loan rates for the homes on offer.

Speaking on the occasion, Sankalp Group CMD and CREDAI Karnataka Chairman Dr. V.K. Jagadish Babu said Sankalp Super Sale aims to be an annual event by Sankalp to showcase all projects taken up by the company along with offering great savings on homes purchased during this three-day period.

“Sankalp has completed 30 projects in Mysuru and have now ventured into Bengaluru with a three-acre project in RMV 2nd Stage — Sankalp Raffles Square. Second project in Judicial Layout, Jakkur, Bengaluru, is due for launch early next year and three projects are in the pipeline for Mysuru” he added.

The Home Fest is being held at Sankalp’s Corporate Office on Temple Road, V.V. Mohalla (diagonally opposite Loyal World) from Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 between 9.30 am and 8 pm.

