Indian Constitution to become world’s best: Prof. C.K.N. Raja
News

Indian Constitution to become world’s best: Prof. C.K.N. Raja

November 29, 2019

Mysuru: Legal luminary Prof. C.K.N. Raja has opined that the Indian Constitution is all set to become the best in the world. 

He was speaking at the Constitution Day celebration organised by the Mysore Bar Association at its premises in the City Law Courts Complex here on Nov. 26.

Noting that the Constitution Day celebration must not be limited to a single day, Prof. Raja stressed on the need  for organising year-long programmes for sensitising the public on the provisions of the Constitution.

Pointing out that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar played a pivotal role in the drafting of the Constitution, he said that the country was fortunate that Dr. Ambedkar headed the Drafting Committee. 

 Prof. Raja read out the preamble of the Constitution to the advocates on the occasion.

Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member-Secretary B.P. Devamane,  Bar Association President S. Anand Kumar, office- bearers Shivannegowda and Shivanna, Karnataka Bar Council member Chandramouli and others were present.

