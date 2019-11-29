Articulate Dance Festival on Dec.1

November 29, 2019

Mysuru: Articulate Dance Festival-45 will be held on Dec.1 at 6 pm at Prof. Y.T. Thathachari Auditorium of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) in Vijayanagar 1st Stage, Mysuru. This particular series will be a very unique evening where lesser seen dance forms unfold on the stage.

The festival focuses on the very traditional repertoires of Indian classical dance forms, but on this day, Varanasi Gharana of Kathak will be performed by Vidushi Nalini and Vidushi Kamalini. Among a galaxy of Lucknow and Jaipur Gharana artistes, this duo will shine bright in new luminescence bringing out the nuances of Banaras Gharana.

Vidushi Samudhyata and Vidushi Samanvitha whose mission is to spread an awareness on the Bharatanritya as creatively evolved by Dr. Padma Subramanyam after extensive research and understanding the tenets of Natya Shastra written by Bharathmuni, will focus on the Karnas that is so integral part of the South Indian dance form.

Vidushi Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra, whose research bore fruits in reviving what used to be performed in the courts of the kings of Vijayanagar Empire now brought to be savored by rasikas in the 21st century. An evening that promises insight to gharanas, shastras and dance history.

Profile

Nalini and Kamalini (Varanasi Gharana Kathak): Internationally renowned Kathak sisters Nalini – Kamalini, the devoted disciples of Kathak Maestro Guru Jitendra Maharaj of Varanasi Gharana, the trend-setter of temple style of Kathak dancing, are blessed with rare artistic qualities of natural expression, grace, sweetness, clarity and perfection and known for their refined sensibilities and subtlety. Their style pleases both the aesthete and purist.

Well-versed in the allied arts of music and literature, the duo is as esteemed throughout India as they are abroad. Often they are invited to present this traditional form in several National and International festivals of repute in various parts of the world. They have been decorated with various awards. Presently, Kamalini is Chairperson Kathak Kendra, Delhi and Nalini is Director of Sangeetka Institute of Performing Arts, Delhi.

Vidushi Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra: Always a source of inspiration and a mentor for many dancers of Mysuru, she is the Founder-Director of Nrityalaya Trust, an Academy of Performing Arts established in 1979. She is an exceptional artiste with mastery over dance, music and literature.

Her elegant dance style lays emphasis on bringing out the natural beauty and grace of Bharathanatyam through supple movements, nimble footwork and graceful gestures. Dr. Tulasi Ramchandra also has to her credit the revival and popularising of the ancient dance forms of Karnataka — “Goundali” and “Perani.” She is the recipient of many awards and honours including Rajyostava and Karnataka Kalashri. An author of many books on dance, ‘Pada Gati-Paada Gati’ book written by her is based on her doctoral thesis.

Vidushi Samudyatha and Vidushi Samanvitha: Hailing from Sagar in Shivamogga, they started learning Bharatanatyam from their father Guru Vidwan G.B. Janardhan. They completed their Vidwat grade and did their arangetram under him. Samudyatha has also been trained from Karnataka Kalashri Guru Vasanthalakshmi. Samanvitha has undergone training in Karnatak music by H.S Nagaraj and Amrutha. The sisters were blessed under the tutelage of Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam and have completed Nritya Shaali course which is a detailed study of the Karanas of Natyasastra. They have also performed with Guru Dr. Padma in various sabhas of Chennai.

They are currently undergoing Kathak training from Mysore B. Nagaraj, Artistic Director and Articulate Festival Coordinator. They have finished their MFA in Bharatanatyam from SASTRA University, Tanjavur. Samudyatha is a recipient of Fellowship from Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy and CCRT Junior Fellowship. She is a rank holder in MA Bharatanatyam from Bangalore University. Samanvitha is a recipient of scholarship from Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy.

