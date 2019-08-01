Maj. Dhyanchand Memorial Hockey from Aug.24
August 1, 2019

The National Sports Day Celebration Committee, District Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Mysuru and Hockey Mysore have jointly organised the 17th District-level Maj. Dhyanchand and late Rajashekar Koti’s 2nd Memorial Invitational Hockey Tournament-2019 from Aug.24 to 29 at Chamundi Vihar Hockey Ground in Nazarbad here.

Interested College (Men and Women), High School and Primary (boys and girls) students may send their entry for the Tournament before Aug.18. The list of players must be signed by the Head of the institution.

The entry fee for College section is Rs.500 and for schools category Rs.300.

For details and registration, contact Ashok Tupsundar on Mob: 94483-64880 or Shashikumar on Mob: 87110-30506, according to a press release.

