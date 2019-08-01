Sports Management students secure cent percent placement
August 1, 2019

The students who had undertook the one-year Post-Graduation Programme in Sports Management (PGPSM) offered by Centre for Sports & Management Studies (CS&MS) at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD), Mysuru, have secured 100% placement this academic year (2018-19).

Right from managing grassroot sports, sports retailing, sports media, event management, sports operations, sports marketing, sports tourism, adventure sports, sports nutrition, sports training, sports facility management etc., the course gives the students an opportunity to understand the business of sports. The students also underwent a mandatory 8-week internship in various companies.

The students landed internships and placements during the course of the academic year at various sporting organisations like JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sports, PUMA, Tenvic Sports, GoSports Foundation, Bengaluru Football Club, Karnataka Premier League (KPL), Outlook India, Indian Super League (ISL), Prakash Padukone Sports Management, SportsKPI, Avyaya Integrated Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd., KSCA, etc.

With sports now a lucrative career option, there is a need for a formal education that prepares the passionate students to pursue their dream job in the sports sector.

The admissions for the batch 2019-20 Batch for the PGPSM is open. Graduates who are interested to apply for the programme are informed to visit the webpage http://sdmcsm.in/ or contact the Programme Director Dr. H. Gayathri, Deputy Director, SDMIMD, Mysuru.

