August 1, 2019

UP Yoddha picked up their first win of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 with a 27-23 victory over U Mumba at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium here yesterday. Sumit registered a High 5 for UP Yoddha, while Monu Goyat was their best raider with 6 raid points.

In the earlier match, Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their winning start with a 37-21 victory over Haryana Steelers. Deepak Hooda inspired Jaipur Pink Panthers with 14 raid points, while Sandeep Dhull got another High 5.