Classrooms inaugurated

August 1, 2019

Mysore Heritage Round Table (MHRT) 109 and Mysore Heritage Ladies Circle 109 jointly constructed two classrooms at Rahul Nursery and Higher Primary School, Mahadevapura, Mysuru, recently. The classrooms were inaugurated by Cr. Namratha Shenoy, National President, Ladies Circle India. Tr. Siddarth Shastry, Round Table Area 13 Chairman, Tr. Arun Kumar, MHRT 109 Chairman, Tr. Mahesh, Area Project Convenor Area 13, Tr. Rohan, Tr. Harish Shenoy, Cr. Sangeetha Mahesh, LC Area 13 Chairperson, Cr. Meghana, MHLC 109 Chairperson, Cr. Manee and Cr. Hemalatha were also present.

