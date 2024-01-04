Maj. Gen. C.K. Karumbaya passes away
Maj. Gen. C.K. Karumbaya passes away

January 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Maj. Gen. Codanda K. Karumbaya, SM (Retd.), aged 87 years, passed away at 7.45 am today at his residence in Kalpavruksha Farm, K. Hemmanahalli, Mysuru.

Fondly called as Keshu by those in his close family circles, he leaves behind his wife Dechu Karumbaya, son  C.K. Somanna, daughter Shabari, daughter-in-law Navya, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

His mortal remains will be kept at Muktidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage here tomorrow (Jan. 5) from 10.30 am to 12 noon for people to pay their last respects, following which the last rites will be held, according to family sources.

MLA G.T. Devegowda and Mysore Race Club (MRC) Chairman K.M. Chandregowda were among those who paid their last respects to the departed soul this morning.

