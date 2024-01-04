Bid to stop ‘Andhakasurana Vadhe’ ritual: Nanjangud bandh total

January 4, 2024

Nanjangud: The voluntary bandh called by devotees of Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjangud from 6 am to 5 pm today to condemn the alleged disruption of traditional rituals during the recent ‘Andhakasurana Vadhe,’ was observed entirely this morning.

The impact was widespread, with shops, business establishments, hotels and regular business activities coming to a complete standstill. Shopkeepers kept their shutters down, rendering the usually bustling town deserted. KSRTC buses operated normally and Government offices functioned with limited staff as the District Administration had denied permission for the bandh.

Medical shops and banks were open, and schools and colleges operated as usual, although a significant number of students stayed away. The closure of hotels and eateries left people facing hunger, with no immediate relief in sight. Major roads such as Rashtrapathi Road, BGS Road, Hullahalli Circle Road, Bazaar Road, and the Temple perimeters wore a deserted look.

Interestingly, many shops owned by the minority communities also closed in solidarity with the devotees, emphasising that Nanjangud and Nanjundeshwara (Srikanteshwara Swamy) are inseparable, and any attempts to disrupt traditional practices would not be tolerated.

Peace meeting

Yesterday, Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Lokanath convened a peace meeting to address the ongoing concerns. The meeting was attended by Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini, Assistant Commissioner K.R. Rakshit and Tahsildar Shivaprasad.

Devotees alleged that Temple priests were coerced into aligning with the directives issued by the authorities. Devotees said that many priests expressed their helplessness, citing their governance under the Department of Religious Endowments.

Devotees asserted that several activists had attempted to obstruct the ‘Andhakasurana Vadhe’ ritual on Dec. 26, 2023. This ritual, in accordance with temple tradition and the Department of Religious Endowment’s manual, faced disruption when individuals threw ‘used’ water at the deity’s procession idol. Despite devotees staging protests demanding the arrest of those responsible, no arrests have been made so far.

Devotees further claimed that temple priests were compelled by officials to state that clean water and not used water, was thrown at the deity. On their part, the activists, who opposed the ritual, had contended that the demon depicted during the ritual resembled Mahishasura and said their sentiments had been hurt by the practice of stomping upon the rangoli of Andhakasura that resembled Mahishasura.