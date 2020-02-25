Three injured as car rams into Para-Military training vehicle near Nanjangud

February 25, 2020

Nanjangud: The driver of a car has suffered serious injuries and two other occupants of the car have sustained minor injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into a Para-military Training Vehicle at K.R. Pura Circle at Dodda Kavalande in the taluk yesterday.

While the seriously injured car driver has been identified as Ganapathi, the other injured are Shanmuga and Pandya, all residents of Subramanyanagar at Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The trio was proceeding in their car (TN-64-T-9500) from Madurai via Chamarajanagar to Mysuru, when the car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the Para-military Training Vehicle which was coming from Nanjangud side.

The front portion of the car has been badly damaged in the accident.

Para-Military personnel, who were inside their training vehicle, immediately rushed the injured to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru in another Army truck.

Dodda Kavalande Assistant Sub-Inspector Chandrashekar has registered a case.

