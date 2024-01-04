Issue serious as lives are endangered, probe on: City Police Commissioner
January 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking the issue of laser lights posing a serious threat to the lives of passengers and pilots at Mysore Airport, especially considering the frequent VIP movements, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth has informed that the Krishnaraja Police are actively investigating the matter. However, the Airport comes under Vidyaranyapuram Police Station limits.

He told Star of Mysore “An official complaint has been lodged and we are conducting a thorough investigation as Airport security and passenger safety are compromised. There is information indicating that numerous resorts and farmhouses in the surrounding villages organise DJ parties with loud music and deploy such laser lights during the night. Our inquiry will extend to examining the availability of such lights, and traders involved will be questioned. Furthermore, dedicated teams will visit villages to gather information and take appropriate action.”

In addition to the local Police, the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF),  responsible for providing security at the Airport, is also conducting an independent probe into the incidents.

