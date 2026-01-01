Major changes in IPS, IAS postings

January 1, 2026

DIGP Dr. M.B Boralingaiah now IGP, SP N. Vishnuvardhana KPA Director

Mallikarjun Baladandi is new Mysuru SP; Muthuraju Chamarajanagar SP

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major shake up on New Year’s eve, the State Government has transferred 80 IAS and 68 IPS Officers, with some of them elevated with a promotion.

Prominent among the IPS Officers promoted include DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, who has been promoted as IGP and retained, while Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mysuru N. Vishnuvardhana has been promoted as DIGP and posted as the Director of Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), Mysuru.

Mysuru DCP (Law and Order)R.N. Bindu Mani has been transferred as SP of Kodagu district while K. Ramarajan, who was serving as Kodagu SP, has been shifted to Belagavi as SP.

Meanwhile, Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi has been transferred to Mysuru as SP and Dr. V.J. Shobharani, the SP of Ballari, has been shifted to Mandya as SP. She had previously served as Dy.SP in Mandya.

Similarly, Chamarajanagar SP Dr. B.T. Kavitha has been transferred as SP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bengaluru and M. Muthuraju, who was serving as SP, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) has been transferred in the place of Kavitha. Muthuraju had previously served as Additional SP of Chamarajanagar district in 2015. Besides, he had also served as DCP (Law and Order) in Mysuru.

Hassan SP M.S. Mohammed Sujeetha has been transferred as DCP (South East Division), Bengaluru City. She is replaced by Shubhanwitha, SP, CID. ASP of Holenarasipur Sub-Division Shalu has been promoted and transferred as SP, CID, Bengaluru.

SP of Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) Dr. K. Dharanidevi has been promoted as DIGP and transferred to State Intelligence Wing. Similarly, the SP of Internal Security Division (ISD) A.N. Prakash Gowda has been promoted as DIGP and posted to Special Action Force (SAF).

MCC Commr. promoted

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif has been promoted and retained in the same office.

Ch. Nagar DC shifted

While Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shilpa Nag has been transferred as the Commissioner of Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Sriroopa, who was the Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, has been shifted as Chamarajanagar DC.

Kodagu DC

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja has been transferred as the Commissioner of Survey Settlement and Land Records while Commissioner of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department S.J. Somashekar has been brought in as DC of Kodagu.