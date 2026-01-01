MP Yaduveer presents Shikshana Nava Chetana Awards

January 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Shikshagraha Movement presented Shikshana Nava Chetana Award, a district-level school innovation initiative aimed at recognising and encouraging low-cost, context-driven improvements in schools across Mysuru and Kodagu districts.

The awards were presented during Shikshana Samvaada, a district-level education dialogue, by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, at Rani Bahadur auditorium, Manasagangothri in city.

The winners of Yuva Hejje competition were also given prizes and certificates of appreciation.

In his address, Yaduveer Wadiyar said “Mysuru has the foundation, history and leadership required to build an education ecosystem where every child, regardless of background, can grow, learn and succeed — from cradle to career. The Shikshana Samvada is the first step towards shaping this collective vision. We need to move beyond isolated efforts and work together with a shared sense of responsibility.” Yaduveer called for coordinated efforts of youth force and organisations in making Mysuru-Kodagu a model district in the field of education.

The award is open to stakeholders working with children from early childhood education (ECCE) to Grade 10, including school leaders, teachers, School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members, Anganwadi workers, supervisors, youth and women leaders. The initiative seeks to nurture a culture of continuous improvement by enabling schools and educators to identify focused areas of change and design practical solutions rooted in their local context.

Director of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Nagaraj, Women and Child Development Department’s Basavaraju, OSAT Institution’s Sudheer Ullamane, Resource Persons Dr. Chaitra from National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) and Founder of Shikshagraha Khushboo Avasti were present.