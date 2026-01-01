Activists flay housing plan for squatters
News

Activists flay housing plan for squatters

January 1, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government’s decision to distribute houses in Baiyappanahalli to migrants displaced from the unauthorised Kogilu settlement in Bengaluru has drawn sharp criticism.

Girish Shivarchak, Founder and State President of Kasturi Karnataka Nyayapara Vedike, has urged that priority be given to homeless Kannadigas rather than migrants. Addressing a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan yesterday, he argued that people arriving from other States have already secured a dominant share of jobs in Bengaluru, working as auto and car drivers, in hotels, construction sites, factories, security agencies and street-side businesses, thereby reducing employment opportunities for Kannadigas.

He stressed that the Government must focus on safeguarding jobs for Kannadigas and withdraw its decision to provide houses to migrants who have settled illegally in Kogilu.

The press meet was attended by Vedike office-bearers Prakash, Kumar Raje Urs, Santhosh, Sachin Dikshit, Krishnamurthy, Dhananjay and others.

