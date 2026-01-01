New Year Bash…

Mysureans ushered in New Year 2026 with music and dance as organisers made elaborate arrangements to welcome the guests for the celebrations. People along with their friends and families visited various clubs, hotels and resorts located in and around the city as the countdown began. Celebrations were also held at some residential layouts and apartments with residents organising games and cultural events to make the evening memorable.
