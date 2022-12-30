Major fire at Old Gujari near Lashkar Police Station

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: A major fire broke out at Old Gujari near Lashkar Police Station limits here this afternoon.

The fire engulfed several shops nearby in the area.

Four fire engines from Bannimantap and Saraswathipuram Fire Stations rushed to the spot on reeving the information.

The fire personnel began dousing out the fire which emanated from the eastern side of the old gujari when we went to the press.

The cause and extent of the damage is not yet known.

A huge crowd had gathered at the spot and Lashkar Police made arrangements to control the crowd.

The fire personnel were acting swiftly to prevent the fire from spreading further and causing more damages.