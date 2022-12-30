Bendre Award for CPK
News

Bendre Award for CPK

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: Veteran writer Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) has been chosen for the prestigious ‘Da.Ra. Bendre Kavya’ award given by Shivamogga- based Karnataka Sangha.

Dr. CPK will be conferred the award at a programme to take place at Karnataka Sangha auditorium in  Shivamogga tomorrow (Dec. 31).

Former University of Mysore Prasaranga Director Prof. C. Naganna will deliver the felicitation address. Sangha President M.N. Sundarraj will preside.

The award, given biennially to those who have contributed to the field of poetry, carries a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 and a citation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching