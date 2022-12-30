Bendre Award for CPK

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: Veteran writer Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) has been chosen for the prestigious ‘Da.Ra. Bendre Kavya’ award given by Shivamogga- based Karnataka Sangha.

Dr. CPK will be conferred the award at a programme to take place at Karnataka Sangha auditorium in Shivamogga tomorrow (Dec. 31).

Former University of Mysore Prasaranga Director Prof. C. Naganna will deliver the felicitation address. Sangha President M.N. Sundarraj will preside.

The award, given biennially to those who have contributed to the field of poetry, carries a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 and a citation.