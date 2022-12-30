Students bag Best Oral Presentation Award
News

Students bag Best Oral Presentation Award

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: Two Ph.D. students from Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology and Regenerative Medicine, Department of Biochemistry, JSS Medical College, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru — D.S.  Varsha and D.P.  Lakshana — received the Best Oral Presentation Award at the International Conference on Nurturing Innovative Technological Trends in Engineering BIOscience, NITTE-BIO 2022  organised by NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte, recently.

Both are conducting their research study for Ph.D. under the mentorship of Dr. Prasanna K. Santhekadur.

Varsha also got a travel grant in a recently held International Conference on Nutraceuticals and Chronic Diseases 2022 organised by Delhi University, North Campus, New Delhi while Lakshana got 2nd Prize for her poster presentation in the National-level conference which was jointly organised by Department of Community Medicine, JSS Medical College, Division of Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, School of Life Sciences, JSS AHER and Department of Food Science and Nutrition, University of Mysore.

