News

Selected for Republic Day Camp at Delhi

December 30, 2022

Mysuru, Dec. 30- Diya Ganesh, a Grade 9 student of The Orchids Public School, Kumarabeedu, Mysuru, has been selected for the Republic Day Camp-2023 to be held at Delhi.

She is the only cadet selected from the Karnataka and Goa Directorate Junior Wing.

NCC was started at The Orchids Public School under 14 Karnataka Battalion last year. 50 cadets are being trained in ‘A’ certificate Junior Division (JD) Junior Wing (JW).

The School has introduced NCC for all the students of 8th and 9th to inculcate values like discipline, patriotism, leadership quality, team work, etc.

Diya Ganesh has attended 7 different camps in Mysuru and Bengaluru before getting selected for the R-Day camp.

Diya is the daughter of Cheekanda Ganesh Madappa and Savi Ganesh, residents of Dattagalli.

