Book on late thinker Prof. Lingadevaru Halemane hits stands

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: Senior writer and thinker Dr. N. Ratna released the book “Hitachintaka,” at a function held in commemoration of late thinker and linguist Prof. Lingadevaru Halemane and organised by Desiranga Samskrutika Trust at Jaganmohan Palace recently. The book is written by Trust Secretary Krishna Janamana.

Speaking on the occasion, former Rangayana Director C. Basavalingaiah recalled his association with Prof. Halemane and regretted that “the country is now moving towards old values, instead of exploring new values based on present requirements. Lords of Democracy (people) are becoming slaves in the present situation. Earlier, people used to say- “We, the citizens of India” but now we are being forced to say “We, the Slaves of India”.

It is said that those who don’t know History can’t create History, but today who doesn’t know History are also talking about History. People are being instigated citing caste, language and religious issues. Prof. Halemane was not just a Linguist. He was also a creative writer and his range of study was far and wide. The present rulers are engaged in killing people, sowing hatred among citizens and creating rifts among various castes and religions apart from making the people corrupt,” he added.

Stating that our Democracy is in danger, he pointed out that our Constitution has given equal opportunities to people of all languages, caste and religion. “But this is being twisted to suit the political needs. Our youths should understand all this. India’s Dharma Chakra is moving backwards. Those who talk about all these are being threatened with dire consequences and people fear to raise such issues,” he rued.

Theatre activist Prof. H.S. Umesh, Nanda Halemane, writer Krishna Janamana and publisher U.S. Mahesh were present.