Bags first prize in essay writing

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: N. Sanjay, a II PUC student of Sarada Vilas Educational Institution has bagged first place in the essay contest organised by Inspire Film Institute, Nagarabavi, Bengaluru, recently.

The contest was organised across State for School and College students to create awareness about current affairs and also to develop social commitment among students.

Over 6,000 students had taken part in the contest and first, second and third prize was conferred by lyricist, composer and director Dr. V. Nagendra Prasad.

Sanjay got first prize for his essay written on the topic ‘Kannada Bhashe Ulivikeyalli Kannadigara Patra’ (Role of Kannadigas for conservation of language).

He is the son of farmer couple Nagaraju and Mangala Gowri, residents of Ramenahalli in H.D. Kote taluk.