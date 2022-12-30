Bags first prize in essay writing
News

Bags first prize in essay writing

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: N. Sanjay, a II PUC student of Sarada Vilas Educational Institution has bagged first place in the essay contest organised by Inspire Film Institute, Nagarabavi, Bengaluru, recently.

The contest was organised across State for School and College students to create awareness about current affairs and also to develop social commitment among students.

Over 6,000 students had taken part in the contest and first, second and third prize was conferred by lyricist, composer and director Dr. V. Nagendra Prasad.

Sanjay got first prize for his essay written on the topic ‘Kannada Bhashe Ulivikeyalli Kannadigara Patra’ (Role of Kannadigas for conservation of language).

He is the son of farmer couple Nagaraju and Mangala Gowri, residents of Ramenahalli in H.D. Kote taluk.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching