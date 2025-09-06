Make hassle-free arrangements for ‘Jumboo Savari’: Ex-Mayor

September 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy has urged the District Administration to make adequate arrangements for the people to watch the traditional Jumboo Savari procession, without any ado.

The DC, who holds the additional responsibility as Dasara Special Officer, should ensure that, the people won’t experience any inconvenience, that is witnessed every year especially after the procession enters the road through Palace gate. While the discipline in arrangements can be seen only till the CM offers floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, in the Golden Howdah, marking the launch of Jumboo Savari.

The discipline should be enforced from Palace till Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, without any security lapse. Most importantly, the unabated crowd gathered around howdah-elephant, with the swarm of volunteers and others, should be avoided, with heightened security cover. The Commando team, holding rope, should be deputed around the elephant.

Ironically, though 4-5 lakh people descend on the city to watch Dasara procession every year, the lack of novel ideas to ensure that people behold the entire procession without any hassles, is visible. The seating arrangements on the either side of procession route should be made on the lines of Independence Day at Red Fort in New Delhi. Also, security, drinking water, mobile toilets and medical services should be arranged, he added.