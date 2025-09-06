Jaguar dies at Mysuru Zoo

September 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Zoo announced the death of its male jaguar, Vikram, on Friday morning around 9 am.

The 7.7-year-old big cat succumbed to severe liver and kidney failure after being under treatment for anorexia over the past two days.

Vikram, one of the star attractions of the Zoo, was a favourite among visitors for his majestic presence and striking features. His untimely death marks a significant loss for the Zoo and its wildlife community.

The Zoo administration, veterinary team and animal caretakers expressed profound grief, describing Vikram’s passing as a deeply emotional moment for everyone who had cared for him. A post-mortem was conducted and the carcass was cremated yesterday.