Posing as Mumbai Police… Cyber crooks dupe Mysuru woman of Rs. 27.50 lakh

September 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A shocking case of cyber fraud has surfaced in Mysuru city, where a 59-year-old woman, a Government employee from Brindavan Layout 1st Stage, was tricked and coerced into transferring a staggering Rs. 27,49,999 from her and her husband’s bank accounts.

The fraudsters, posing as Mumbai Crime Branch officials, threatened her under the guise of a high-profile financial investigation.

The ordeal began on Aug. 27, when the woman received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as a Police officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Moments later, he initiated a WhatsApp video call, showing visuals allegedly linked to the arrest of businessman Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case. Claiming that several ATM cards were recovered from Goyal, the fraudster alleged that the woman had received a 20 percent commission from him, making her accounts liable for investigation.

The impostor warned her that failure to cooperate would result in immediate arrest. Panicked and believing the threat to be real, the woman followed instructions and first transferred Rs. 99,999 to a bank account provided by the fraudsters. She was then asked to share a screenshot of her bank balance sheet.

After reviewing the screenshot, the caller insisted that all the funds in her account had to be transferred via RTGS for “verification purposes.” Trusting their claims, the woman transferred an additional Rs. 4.5 lakh.

The intimidation escalated further when the fraudsters claimed they were initiating a “digital arrest” and demanded access to her husband’s bank account for scrutiny. Terrified, she transferred Rs. 22 lakh from her husband’s account to the account specified by the scammers.

The con continued until they demanded she transfer her Provident Fund (PF) savings as well. At this point, the woman grew suspicious and finally realised she had fallen victim to a well-planned cyber scam.

She has now lodged a complaint at the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station, reporting the elaborate fraud and total loss of Rs. 27,49,999.

Police are investigating the case and have issued a warning urging the public to remain vigilant against such cybercrime tactics, especially calls impersonating law enforcement officials.

