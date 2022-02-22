If conned online, contact Phone: 0821-2418598  or toll free number 155260: City Top Cop

February 22, 2022

Now, City Cyber Police crack five frauds; Victims get back Rs. 4.73 lakh

Mysore/Mysuru: Close on the heels of District Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police solving seven online fraud cases and returning Rs. 4,58,500 to the victims, the city CEN Police cracked five such cases and helped the victims get back Rs. 4,73,056.

Based on the complaints, the Quick Response Team of the city CEN Police Station contacted the managers, nodal officers and the legal teams of the banks to which the money was credited in a fraudulent manner.

The banks too quickly froze the accounts held by the fraudsters and took steps to return the money to the victims. A press release from City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta’s office stated that Dr. Venkatasubbaiah, a resident of Sharadadevinagar, had transferred Rs. 1,93,056 through his credit card to the account of an accused and lost the money.

Similarly, Vanishree, a resident of Cheluvamba Agrahara, lost Rs. 50,000 to a conman through an online payment app, Bopaiah, a resident of Vijayanagar, had transferred Rs. 30,000 to the account of an accused through online banking and Vinoda Bai, a resident of Kuvempunagar, had made an online bank transfer of Rs. 1,00,000 to a fraudster.

Using a similar modus operandi, a fraudster stole the personal banking details of Dr. Rajeshwari, a resident of Metagalli under the pretext of updating her KYC details. She ended up losing Rs. 1,00,000.

CEN Police Station Inspector Jayakumar and his team carried out the investigation under the supervision of Mysuru Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti.

Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has asked the people to be wary as cybercriminals are adopting different strategies to dupe people. They have advised the public to not fall into the trap of fake customer care numbers found on Google search.

He told people not to share any bank account/ card/ wallet details with customer care persons. Also, people must be careful of messages they receive on their mobile phones with a link for updating their PAN card and KYC. Further, he said not to download any remote access applications even if a customer care person instructs to do so, as this can allow a fraudster to note down all bank/card details and cheat.

The Commissioner has cautioned against online loan offers and girls making obscene video calls on WhatsApp and Instagram before recording the victims and blackmailing them. Another modus operandi of fraudsters is to place ads on online marketplace apps posing as Defence personnel.

Dr. Chandragupta has appealed to the general public to contact the CEN Police Station if they are cheated by online fraudsters. They can contact the CEN Police Station in person or call Ph: 0821-2418598 or visit National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) or toll free number: 155260.