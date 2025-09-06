State Govt. spending Rs. 65,000 crore annually for education sector: CM
September 6, 2025

Bengaluru: Asserting that the State Congress Government is giving top priority for education, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his Government is spending Rs. 65,000 crore annually for the education sector.

The CM was speaking at the Teachers’ Day celebration organised at Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall here yesterday.

Reminiscing his early schooling days, he said he got education at his native village school because of teacher Rajappa. He was also greatly influenced by farmer leader and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Founder Prof. M.D. Nanjundaswamy’s ideology in his political journey.

Stressing that the Government is focussed on imparting value- based education which creates awareness on humanity, equality and parity, the CM said the Constitution has mandated education as a fundamental right of every citizen of the country.

Regretting that superstitions, casteism and discrimination have been reigning even in the minds of learned people such as Doctors, Professors and Engineers, Siddaramaiah wondered what kind of education they had, if they possess this type of mindset.

Noting that an unequal society driven by caste and creed has deprived opportunities for many, the CM said in the past, even women, along with Shudras were  deprived of education. But with the Constitution granting the right for everyone to have education, things have rapidly changed, with girls these days bagging most of the top ranks in Colleges and Universities.

On the occasion, Siddaramaiah presented the State-level Best Teacher and Malenaada Gandhi H.G. Govindegowda awards to teachers and appreciation certificates to Government Colleges which got NAAC recognition.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar and others were present at the event.

