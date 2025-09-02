CM accuses BJP of using foreign funds for yatras

September 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has questioned the source of funds for the Opposition BJP’s rallies and yatras, alleging that the party is receiving foreign money to organise religious yatras to Dharmasthala and public meetings.

Interestingly, the BJP itself had earlier alleged that those conspiring against Dharmasthala, one of the most revered Hindu religious institutions, were receiving foreign funds to malign its image with the tacit backing of the Government.

The CM has now turned the tables by using the same ‘foreign fund’ argument against the BJP. Speaking to reporters at his residence in T.K. Layout, Mysuru, this morning, Siddaramaiah claimed that the BJP began stirring the Dharmasthala row only after no human remains were found in the area.

‘Mass burials’ case

“Why did the BJP not raise the issue earlier? Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade himself has welcomed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged Dharmasthala ‘mass burials’ case. He has said the truth should come out and the sword of suspicion hanging over Dharmasthala must be cleared. The Government is not interfering in any way; the SIT is free to continue its investigation. The BJP is only highlighting the issue day in and day out for political reasons,” he said.

Sowjanya murder case

On the BJP’s demand for reopening the Sowjanya rape and murder case, the CM pointed out that the CBI comes under the Union Government.

“The BJP, which heads the Centre, is playing a double game — supporting Dr. Veerendra Heggade on one hand and backing Sowjanya’s family on the other. It is up to Sowjanya’s family to approach the Supreme Court,” the CM said.

‘Chamundi Hill Chalo’

Reacting to the BJP’s plans for a ‘Chamundi Hill Chalo’ rally, Siddaramaiah said the party was free to go ahead. “Where was the RSS when the then Dewan of Mysore, Sir Mirza Ismail, was seated with the Maharaja during the Dasara procession? In 2017, when I was CM for the first time, noted poet Nisar Ahmed inaugurated Dasara, and the BJP did not oppose it then,” he recalled.

On Banu Mushtaq

On the controversy surrounding International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurating this year’s Dasara festival on Sept. 22, Siddaramaiah said, “I do not know whether she has spoken about Arishina-Kumkuma or Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. But she could not have written such a prize-winning book without an interest in Kannada. No one can be forced to apply turmeric-kumkuma or wear flowers. The BJP cannot dictate that Banu Mushtaq, who belongs to another religion, must appear like a Hindu for the Dasara inauguration.”