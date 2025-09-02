Ahead of Dasara: BJP plans ‘Chamundi Betta Dharma Yatre’
September 2, 2025

Bengaluru: Even as the preparations for Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara is on, BJP has decided to take out ‘Chamundi Betta Dharma Yatre,’ ahead of the annual event. The intent behind this new rally is clear — to rightfully claim that Chamundi Hill belongs to Hindus, not the Government.

This comes close on the heels of a recent claim of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar that, Chamundi Hill, belongs to Government, not just Hindus.

The forthcoming ‘Chamundi Betta Yatre’ will be modelled after ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ held yesterday. A decision in this regard was taken, prior to a convention organised as part of ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ in Dharmasthala. 

As part of the Yatre, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, along with Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, MPs, MLAs and the party leaders, will be taking out a padayatra from Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru to Chamundi Hill.

The BJP Mysuru local unit will be entrusted with the responsibility of organising the Yatre. The modalities will be decided in one or two days, it is said.

