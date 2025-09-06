Mysuru Dasara website launched

September 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Administration launched a new website for this year’s Dasara to be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

The website was launched by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa on Sept. 4.

People can log on to https://mysoredasara.gov.in/ to view the list of programmes and schedules and also purchase tickets for various events including torchlight parade, jumbo savari among others when made available online.

The website will also telecast live events during Dasara, according to Dasara Special Officer and DD G. Lakshmikanth Reddy.