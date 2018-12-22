Makutta Road opens for vehicles

Virajpet: The Virajpet – Makutta Inter-State Highway, which connects Kerala with Kodagu, opened for traffic from yesterday after three months of repair works. The Highway was closed for road repair works as it was damaged following heavy rains and landslides in the month of July and August on various locations along the stretch.

Kodagu District Administration has so far completed most of the works on the stretch to facilitate the movement of vehicles. Earlier, the District Administration had opened this stretch for single-axle tourist buses and single-axle light goods vehicles, now it has given permission for all multi-axle vehicles.

Following the closure of the road, vehicles were plying on Gonikoppa-Ponnampet-Srimangala-Kutta route to reach Kerala.

Vehicles passing through the forest areas should not exceed 40 kmph speed limit, failing which legal action would be initiated against such vehicles, says a press release from the DC’s office.

There are lush green forests, interspersed with a few private land, including coffee plantations, on both sides of the road. Vehicles have to negotiate deep potholes and dangerous turns on the stretch.

Makutta is a heavy rain bearing area and roads were getting damaged due to rain. Heavy vehicles moving on this arterial road had accounted for the damage. Though the road has been opened for vehicles, some minor works are yet to be completed on the highway.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the road works along with PWD Engineers and other Officials, Zilla Panchayat Member Acchapanda Mahesh Ganapathy said that every day hundreds of vehicles pass through this road towards Kerala as it is the shortest distance from Madikeri.

He demanded the Government to widen the road as the number of road users and vehicular traffic is likely to increase following the opening of International Airport at Kannur in the neighbouring State of Kerala.

Government should also construct road barriers on both sides of the road across the stretch to avoid accidents. One side of the road is covered by Brahma Giri Wildlife stretch and other side of the road is covered by Reserve Forest. Government must take urgent steps for protection of wildlife.

PWD Assistant Executive Engineer M.E. Suresh said that Government had taken up a lot of development works in Virajpet taluk including the repair of Konanur Makuttu Road at a cost of Rs.9.30 crore, construction of bridge near Ambu Hotel at a cost of Rs.1 crore, construction of retaining wall and railings at a cost of Rs.55 lakh, construction of drainage at Rs.30 lakh and a small bridge across River Cauvery near Bethri village at Rs.75 lakh.

BJP leader B.G. Sainath and others were present on the occasion.

