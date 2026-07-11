Man arrested for sexual assault of three minors

July 11, 2026

Mysuru: Vijayanagar Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting 3 minor girls.

According to Police, the accused befriended a Class IX student through social networking site and lured her to his house, where he allegedly assaulted her.

He is said to have video recorded the act and blackmailed her, threatening to release the footage unless she brought her friends. Unable to withstand the harassment, the girl introduced two of her friends to him, who were also allegedly assaulted.

The ordeal took a tragic turn when one of the victims attempted suicide, bringing the matter to the attention of her parents. Stanley and Parashuram of Odanadi escalated the case to Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Following a formal complaint, Vijayanagar Police, working in coordination with CWC and Odanadi, arrested the accused.