Man dies of snake bite

July 26, 2026

Saragur: In yet another such incident reported from across Mysuru district in recent months, a 70-year-old man died of snake bite at Kottegala in Saragur taluk.

K. Basavaraju (70), who ran a fair price shop at Kottegala is the deceased.

Basavaraju was engaged in farming activities at his agricultural land in the village on Thursday, when a venomous snake bit him. He was immediately rushed to Vivekananda Memorial Hospital at Saragur, from where he was shifted to a private Hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment. But he succumbed at the Hospital sometime later.

However, no case has been registered in this regard, it is learnt.