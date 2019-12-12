Man fined Rs. 1,000 for urinating behind MCC Zonal Office

December 12, 2019

Mysuru: Though the unseemly sight of people urinating on roads is common, there is a law to prevent such public nuisance. Any nuisance in public place, including urination, littering, spitting, throwing garbage is prohibited and is an offence under local Government rules and regulations.

But such laws are hardly implemented and fines are levied. Though it is the duty of the Municipal Corporation (the Mysuru City Corporation in this case) to provide well-maintained places for public convenience like urinals, latrines and washrooms and at all convenient places, in most of the cases, the civic body fails to do so. As such, there are increased cases of people urinating in public.

One may not be able to control the urge for urination for a long time till the person finds a nearest and convenient urinal and the person would naturally urinate at the first opportunity in a public place — like this man who was fined Rs. 1,000 for urinating at Tilaknagar 16th Cross behind the Zone 6 Office of the MCC.

He is identified as Chethan and unfortunately for him, he was caught by a woman Health Officer attached to the Office. The lady officer objected to his indecent act and he allegedly misbehaved with her.

First of all, Chethan was creating a public nuisance by peeing right behind MCC Zonal Office. Secondly, when a lady Health Officer objected to this, he argued with her and misbehaved. This made the enraged officer to impose a fine of Rs. 1,000. Not only this, an MCC tweet says that a letter has been written to Mandi Police Station urging action against Chethan.

