News

Man found dead 

July 3, 2026

Mysuru: A 35-year-old man identified as Naveen was found dead in Nazarbad Police limits and the Cops have sought the help of public to trace the kin of the deceased. 

The deceased is 5.4 ft. tall, sports a beard and moustache, oval faced, normal built, oily red complexioned, has a tattoo of a dragon on his right arm, trishul tattoo on his right hand, another tattoo on his left arm and was wearing a dark green half-arm shirt, saffron coloured T-Shirt and                                               black track pants. 

Those having any information about the deceased man and his family may contact the Nazarbad Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418308 or call Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339. 

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