Man injured after steering vehicle into paddy field
News

Man injured after steering vehicle into paddy field

May 6, 2020

Nanjangud: A 29-year-old man suffered injuries after losing control of his van and driving into a paddy field on May 4 evening.

The injured is Yogesh, a resident of Hullahalli in Nanjangud.

Yogesh was proceeding on Hullahalli-Nanjangud Road in his Maruti Omni Van and when he neared Debur Lake, he lost control of the car while negotiating a curve and steered the van into the nearby paddy field resulting in him suffering injuries.

Nanjangud Traffic Police, who rushed to the spot, got the car removed from the paddy field and shifted Yogesh to a private hospital in Mysuru besides seizing the car and registering a case.

