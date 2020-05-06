Unkempt plot gives jitters to residents at Gokulam 3rd Stage
News

Unkempt plot gives jitters to residents at Gokulam 3rd Stage

May 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Gokulam 3rd Stage, 4th Main in city are living in constant anxiety since years due to a vacant site next to their house that is filled with overgrown bushes and weeds which has become a breeding place for mosquitoes and a safe haven for snakes, rodents, scorpions and other pests. As the vacant plot is filled with weeds and bushes, it may also become a perfect place for thieves to hide.

An elderly couple living next to the vacant site is living in constant fear as a few snakes had entered their house recently. “I am hoping that the owner of this vacant site would be a responsible neighbour and get the site cleaned,” they said.

They said that the vacant site is full of garbage and overgrown bushes and weeds resulting in a lot of insects, rodents and snakes making the place their home. Also, wooden logs are stored opposite their house since many months allowing rats and snakes to sneak into it and is also creating lot of problems to the residents of the lane.

They said that the sites were allotted in 1973 and the said vacant site has changed many hands till now and the present owner has neither constructed a house nor has got the plot cleaned periodically.

The residents have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to get the vacant site cleaned at the earliest and also to catch the snakes and rehabilitate them in their habitat away from the residential area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching