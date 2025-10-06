Man throws shoe at CJI Gavai; held
October 6, 2025

New Delhi: An elderly man threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India  (CJI) B.R. Gavai in the Supreme Court this morning.

The shoe did not reach the Bench and the man was immediately taken into custody. Unfazed by the shocking development in the courtroom, Chief Justice Gavai said, “I am the last person to be affected by such things,” and continued the hearing.

According to eyewitnesses, the Chief Justice had just started hearing the first matter of the day when the elderly man raised slogans saying, “India won’t tolerate Sanatan’s insult,” and hurled a shoe towards the Bench.

Security personnel in the courtroom moved swiftly and took the shoe-thrower into custody. The shoe hurled at the Chief Justice did not reach the target.

The shoe-thrower, it is learnt, had a proximity card that is provided to lawyers and clerks in the Top Court.

