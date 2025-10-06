Actress Mugdha Godse enchants Mysuru with ‘Krsna Vandana’

October 6, 2025

Mysuru: Bollywood actress, bhakti singer and model Mugdha Veira Godse captivated Mysuru’s audience with her soulful rendition of devotional songs celebrating the names and attributes of Lord Krishna, evoking deep spiritual emotion among attendees.

The event, titled ‘Krsna Vandana-108 Names and Qualities of Lord Krishna,’ was organised by the Mysuru Chapter of Belly Meditation Group and held last evening at Mysore Belly Room in Gokulam 2nd Stage.

Mugdha Godse presented a musical offering featuring 108 names and qualities of Lord Krishna, including the evocative chant “Krishna Krishna Sarvavyapi Shri Krishna… Murari,” immersing the audience in divine reverence. She was accompanied by bhakti singer Aviraas.

The performance began with the sacred invocation “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya,” which set a devotional tone and moved listeners to spiritual ecstasy.

A highlight of the evening was followed by a flute recital by Pandit Ravishankar Mishra, whose melodic performance mesmerised the gathering. For over 15 minutes, the hall resonated with applause as the gentle notes of the flute stirred hearts.

The devotional fervour deepened with bhajans such as “Govinda Gopala Radhe Radhe,” drawing the audience further into waves of devotion.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, N.S. Anand of the Mysore Belly Group said the bhajan and kirtan programme was part of a nationwide initiative, with similar contributions from Belly groups in Goa, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. “This is our Mysuru Chapter’s offering to the spiritual movement,” he said.

Pandit Ravishankar Mishra presenting a flute recital in the presence of Bollywood actress-cum-bhakti singer Mugdha Godse, Bollywood actor Rahul Dev and others at Mysore Belly Room.

The event also acknowledged Spiritual Master Tarneiv Ji, revered as a Belly Meditation guide. Though currently based in Canada, Tarneiv Ji had earlier spent three years in Mysuru and continues to mentor practitioners worldwide. Anand shared that together they confer the Rangarathna Award annually to emerging theatre artistes in memory of theatre personality N. Ratna.

“Tarneiv Ji envisions Mysuru as a cultural hub and offers meditation guidance free of cost,” Anand added. “There are no dietary restrictions in Belly meditation — it is about observing and understanding our own bodies. Music, such as today’s devotional programme, is an integral part of this practice.”

Known to meditate for nine hours a day, Tarneiv Ji is sought after for spiritual counsel globally. The event also saw the presence of Bollywood actor Rahul Dev, husband of Mugdha Godse, along with other dignitaries.