Tributes to Dr. Bhyrappa
Tributes to Dr. Bhyrappa

October 6, 2025

Mysuru: Rich tributes were paid to Saraswati Samman awardee writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, who passed away recently, at a condolence meeting organised under the aegis of Mahasangama Samaana Manaskara Geleyara Balagagala Okkuta here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddarthanagar Government Degree College Kannada faculty Dr. Belale Kumar said that Dr. Bhyrappa was one of the outstanding writers in Kannada, who wrote his works based more on facts rather than fiction.

Stating that Dr. Bhyrappa has more than 25 novels to his credit, he said that the veteran writer remains etched in the hearts of lakhs of Kannada readers.

Kannada Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar, former Corporator K.V. Mallesh, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha District Unit Director V.P. Virupaksha, Bhagya, Beerihundi Mallesh, Putta Subramanya, B.R. Shivakumar, Chetan, Siddaramesh, Bagali Mahesh, Mahadevaswamy, Kumari Chudamani, Sameena Manjunath, Lohith, Mahadevaswamy, Kanya Shivamurthy and others were present.

