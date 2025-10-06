Bangalore University to confer Hon. Doctorate on Madegowda

October 6, 2025

Mysuru: Former MLC D. Madegowda of Mysuru, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader and Bengaluru-based J.P. Agri Genetics Founder T.B. Prasanna, will be conferred Honorary Doctorate degree by Bangalore University at its 60th Convocation to be held at Jnanajyothi Auditorium of Central College, Bengaluru, on Oct. 8 at 11.30 am.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will confer the Honorary Doctorate degree to the three personalities. Former DRDO Director Dr. Prahlada Ramarao will deliver the Convocation Address.

Former MLC D. Madegowda, a resident of Kumbarakoppal in Mysuru, had also served as the Chairman of the then CITB (City Improvement Trust Board) in late 1980s, Member of Bharat Sevadal etc., and became popular as ‘Mane Madegowda’ during his term as the CITB Chairman, for allotting homes to the shelterless.

He is also one of the pioneers of Swacch Bharat campaign in Mysuru through his ‘Nirmala Yojane’ and had played an important role in the functioning of Youth Hostel in Mysuru.

Considering his decades long service to the society, the Bangalore University has selected Madegowda for bestowing the Honorary Doctorate.