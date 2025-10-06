PFA, ROTA mark World Rabies Day with vaccination drive

October 6, 2025

Mysuru: People for Animals (PFA) Mysore, in association with Reaching Out To Animals (ROTA), observed World Rabies Day with anti-rabies vaccination drive aimed at protecting both community and pet dogs from the deadly virus.

As part of the drive, two vaccination camps were organised — one on Sept. 23 in surrounding villages and another across Mysuru city on Sept. 28.

A total of 127 community dogs were vaccinated in Kergalli, Salundi, Nanjarajayahundi, Rammanahalli, Hanchya, Mahadevapura, Sathagalli, Bharatnagar, Visveshwaranagar, Manandavadi Road, Kuvempunagar 2nd Stage, BEML Nagar, Shivapura, Srirampura, Dhangahalli, Yedahalli, Nagarathahalli, Muganahundi and Moogiahundi.

In city, 65 community dogs in Ambedkar Nagar, Tilaknagar, Saw Mills Colony, Bamboo Bazar, Meena Bazar, Bannimantap, Kaveri Nagar, Naidu Nagar, Kesare, B.M. Shree Nagar, Subash Nagar and Mandi Mohalla were vaccinated.

Many pet owners also brought their dogs to the camps, while PFA staff educated residents on the importance of annual rabies vaccinations. Several community dogs received their first-ever shots, highlighting the need for such outreach in breaking the rabies transmission chain.

Free anti-rabies vaccinations were also made available at the PFA Shelter in Bogadi from Sept. 23 to 28 for both dogs and cats. The drive was led by Dr. Amardeep Singh with support from PFA and ROTA teams.

World Rabies Day, commemorated globally on Sept. 28, honours French scientist Louis Pasteur, who developed rabies vaccine, while spreading awareness on prevention and control.

The initiative is supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC).