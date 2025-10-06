Tiger poisoning case at MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary: 3 held; search on to nab another

October 6, 2025

Big cat was dismembered into three parts before burial; Act of revenge for cattle killing

Hanur: Forest Department officials have arrested four persons for allegedly poisoning a 12-year-old tiger, chopping it into three pieces, and burying the carcass near Pachchedoddi village. A search is ongoing for another person believed to be involved in the killing.

The accused have been identified as Pachchamalla, Ganesh, Govindegowda and Sampu, all residents of Pachchedoddi village.

They underwent medical tests at Kollegal Sub-Division Hospital yesterday. Govindegowda was later released after officials determined he had no role in the tiger’s death.

The remaining three were produced before a Court this morning, which granted the Forest Department five-day custody for further questioning.

Tiger killed in an act of revenge

Preliminary investigations suggest the accused killed the tiger as revenge for it preying on their cattle. After the tiger killed a cow, the accused allegedly poisoned the cow’s carcass.

The tiger consumed the poisoned carcass and died. The accused then dismembered the tiger into three parts and buried them at separate locations, Forest officials said.

Forest officials have launched a search to locate the cow’s carcass. Villagers and cowherds from surrounding areas are being questioned as part of the investigation.

Veterinarian Dr. Waseem Mirza conducted the post-mortem following National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) procedures, in the presence of Hanur Veterinary Officer Dr. Siddaraju, NGO members and Forest officials.

Samples from the tiger have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

FSL report

“The exact cause of the tiger’s death will be determined only after receiving the FSL report and legal action will follow,” said MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Bhaskar.

The incident came to light when Forest staff, on a regular beat at Hanur Range of MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 2, discovered the dismembered tiger carcass buried under soil near Pachchedoddi village.

Initial findings included tiger’s head, shoulders and forelimbs, with the remaining parts found about 100 meters away. A special investigation team, led by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Smita Bijoor, has been formed to probe the killing.