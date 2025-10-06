From fake ED calls to silent thefts

October 6, 2025

Rs. 32 lakh conned

Mysuru: Cybercriminals are employing increasingly sophisticated methods to siphon public funds, with four separate incidents recently reported in Mysuru.

Victims included a retired senior citizen, a Government employee, a contractor, and a differently-abled individual — each falling prey to different tactics and losing over Rs. 32 lakh.

Fake ED officer dupe

In Hebbal Layout, a 75-year-old retired man was defrauded by an anonymous caller posing as an officer from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Claiming that a bank account had been opened in his Aadhaar number and used for money laundering, the fraudster coerced him into transferring Rs. 21.50 lakh.

When the caller became unreachable, the victim realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint at the Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station.

Malicious file download

A Government employee from Srirampura was trapped after downloading an APK file sent to his phone.

Though no immediate issues appeared, on October 2, two unauthorised transactions — Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 29,000 — were made from his account to unknown recipients.

A case has been registered at the CEN Crime Police Station.

Credit card misuse

A contractor residing in Nandini Layout discovered fraudulent transactions totalling Rs. 1.42 lakh on his Amazon account, split across three instances.

The transactions occurred without OTP alerts and came to light only when he received bank notifications.

A complaint has been filed at Alanahalli Police Station.

Silent theft of savings

In Gowrishankar Nagar, a speech and hearing-impaired individual, who had deposited Rs. 4 lakh from a loan to lease a house, saw Rs. 3.72 lakh withdrawn from his account over four days without his knowledge.

A case has been registered at the Krishnaraja Police Station.

Police authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid sharing personal details over calls or messages, and verify all transactions promptly.