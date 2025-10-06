CII Mysuru to host Manufacturing and Technology Conclave tomorrow

October 6, 2025

Mysuru: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru Zone, will host the Annual Manufacturing & Technology Conclave-2025 in city on Oct. 7 from 10 am, focusing on strengthening industrial competitiveness through technology, automation, and quality excellence.

The Conclave, themed “Building World-Class Competitiveness through Technology, Automation & Quality Excellence,” will bring together business leaders, policymakers, academia and MSMEs to deliberate on innovation-led growth, operational excellence, and workforce transformation across Karnataka’s manufacturing ecosystem.

Over 150 delegates from automotive, aerospace, precision-engineering and industrial-automation sectors are expected to participate in the day-long event.

The inaugural Session will feature addresses by Rabindra Srikantan, Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council & Managing Director, ASM Technologies Ltd; Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Past Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council & Managing Director, Kennametal India Limited; Pavan Ranga, Past Chairman, CII Mysuru & CEO, Rangsons LLP; Nagaraja Gargeshwari, Chairman, CII Mysuru Zone & President & Director, Automotive Axles Ltd; V. Eswara Rao, Past Chairman, CII Mysuru & Vice President – Works, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd; Sam Cherian, Convenor, CII Karnataka MSME Panel & Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories Pvt Ltd; Utsav Agarwal, Vice-Chairman, CII Mysuru Zone & Director, Bhoruka Fabcons Pvt Ltd. and Kiran Ranga, Convenor, CII Mysuru Manufacturing & Technology Panel & Director, N Ranga Rao & Sons Pvt Ltd.

In a joint statement, Nagaraja Gargeshwari and Kiran Ranga observed that the Conclave represents CII Mysuru’s commitment to helping industries move from efficiency to excellence.

The Conclave will draw from a diverse pool of industry experts and practitioners sharing actionable insights on operational excellence, digital transformation, and next-generation manufacturing.

Eminent speakers include J. Harihara Mahadevan, Convenor, CII TQM Forum & Director – Manufacturing, Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd; Sylvain Sagot, Director – Quality, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd; Manish Sharma, Vice-President — R&D, Kaynes Technology India Ltd; V. Jagannath, COO & Whole Time Director, m2nxt Solutions Pvt Ltd; Rakesh Kommineni, Co-Convenor, CII Mysuru Manufacturing & Technology Panel & Factory Manager, ITC Limited – Agri Division; Bhooshan Iyer, Chief Executive Officer, Kemsys Technologies; K. Ajith, Head – Digital & AI (Manufacturing & Supply), TVS Motor Company Ltd; Kaushal Jadia, Sr. Vice- President & Chief Technology Officer, Cyient DLM Ltd; Kanthesh Rao Sorab, Chief Operating Officer, Rangsons Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. and Nipun Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Teamlease Digital.

These industry leaders will share perspectives on Industry 4.0 adoption roadmaps for MSMEs, cybersecurity and data governance in connected factories, robotics integration, and scaling digital transformation across supply chains. For details, contact Mob: 98447-85965.