Dr. Shiva Prasad of Mysuru among World’s Top 2% Scientists
October 6, 2025

Mysuru: Dr. K. Shiva Prasad, Associate Professor at the School of Physical Sciences, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru Campus, has been recognised among the Top 2% of Scientists in the world.

This prestigious recognition is based on the “Single Year” data for 2025, verified and sourced from Elsevier and Stanford University’s Top 2% Scientists list.

Dr. Shiva Prasad’s area of research is Chemistry, with specialisation in Inorganic and Materials Chemistry. According to the data, he holds a global rank of 226072, with a rank of 992 in his subfield, an H-index of 10 and an Hm-index of 4.

This recognition highlights Dr. Shiva Prasad’s significant contributions to scientific research and his growing impact in the field of Chemistry. His achievement brings great pride not only to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham but also to Mysuru’s academic and research community, stated a press release from Amrita.

