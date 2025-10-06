Rathotsava atop Chamundi Hill
October 6, 2025

Mysuru: In the first post-Dasara inauguration (Sept. 22) event, the popular Sri Chamundeshwari Rathotsava was held atop Chamundi Hill here this morning, with about 30,000  devotees from across the State swarming the Hill Temple right from early morning.

Erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar drew the colourfully decorated chariot (ratha) carrying the idol of the presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari (Utsava Murti) at the auspicious time of 9.58 am in the presence of the Titular Head of the Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the Mysuru-Kodagu MP and his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar.

Mysore Royal Family Members Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar seen during Sri Chamundeshwari Rathotsava held at Chamundi Hill temple this morning.

Earlier, pujas and other associated rituals were performed to the Utsava Murti in the temple precincts, following which it was brought outside the temple accompanied by the playing of the traditional Mangalavadya and placed atop the chariot.

After completion of rituals, Pramoda Devi pulled the chariot to formally launch the Rathotsava, following which the chariot went around the temple, during which 21 gun shots, with guns mounted on mini trolleys,  were fired in the air as a mark of honour and obeisance to the Goddess.

Picture shows Yaduveer Wadiyar and MLA G.T. Devegowda pulling the chariot carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramoda Devi said that she has prayed Goddess Chamundeshwari for copious rainfall and well-being of the State.

MP Yaduveer, who also spoke, said that Rathotsava, the first event after Vijayadashami, is being held as per traditions and long-standing practise. He also prayed the almighty to bless the State with copious rainfall, prosperity and welfare of the people.

Yaduveer Wadiyar and MLA G.T. Devegowda seen with Veeragase artistes, who performed during Rathotsava.

The devotees threw hannu-jawana at the chariot, chanted in praise of the presiding deity and prayed for fulfilment of their wishes, as the Ratha moved around the Hill Temple.

Expecting a huge crowd of devotees, Police had made elaborate security arrangements atop the Hill, with the deployment of Commando Force and Fire Extinguisher as an additional measure for crowd control.

Pirangi Dal personnel igniting the gun mounted on a mini trolley as a mark of honour and obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa and others were present.

Theppotsava will take place atop the Hill after 6 pm on Oct. 8, thus signalling  the formal end of Dasara festivities this year.

