Mandya shoot-out: Seven arrested   

July 3, 2026

Youths fired air pistol at pharma goods truck for fun: Police

Mysuru: The Mandya Rural Police have arrested seven youths in connection with the daring pre-dawn attack on a commercial courier truck on the Mysuru- Bengaluru National Highway near Mandya, where armed miscreants opened fire after the driver refused to stop.

The arrests were made last night based on a complaint lodged by the truck driver Shankar and the information provided by him during the mahazar and preliminary investigation.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Dr. V.J. Shobha Rani told reporters that the accused had carried out the act for fun and to experience the thrill.

“They used an air pistol to fire at the pharma truck. We treated the case with utmost seriousness and have arrested all the accused. Legal proceedings have been initiated and a case has been registered at the Mandya Rural Police Station,” she said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday when a Tata Canter courier vehicle carrying pharmaceutical consignments was travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

According to the complaint, the accused arrived on the highway in an SUV and signalled the truck driver to stop. When Shankar ignored the signal and continued driving, the SUV began chasing the vehicle.

After tailing the truck for nearly half a kilometre, the SUV overtook it and swerved across its path in an apparent attempt to force it to stop. One of the occupants then fired at the truck’s cabin with an air pistol.

Shankar narrowly escaped the shot. Although the pellet shattered the side window of the truck, the driver was unhurt. He managed to drive away after two other vehicles approached the spot, prompting the assailants to flee.

Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.