Mandya Unitary University should grow and develop into a model one: Minister

April 18, 2022

Mandya: Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan has said that there is a need to develop Mandya Unitary University into a model University so that it can contribute to local agriculture and community empowerment with a focus on providing suitable technology and creation of employment.

The Minister held a detailed discussion with the University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Puttaraju and Department Heads of all faculties regarding the steps to be initiated towards developing the University so that it can address local issues and act as a catalyst for the development of locals.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Ashwathnarayan opined that it is not correct to blindly follow the models of other Universities and instead evolve an education system which promotes the welfare of the society. “The University should also ensure that local youth get employment by forging tie ups with industries and foreign Universities giving priority to Twinning Degree programmes. Mandya district has irrigation facilities and farmers here depend largely on sugarcane crop. The University should introduce technologies for achieving higher yield, sweet content, optimum use of water and other farmer-friendly tools. Both short term and long term programmes have to be formulated to achieve this goal,” the Minister added.

Intervening during the exchange of information, VC Prof. Puttaraju said that there is a need to start an Engineering College in the University to which the Minister replied that there are thousands of vacant seats in the existing Engineering Colleges and there is no need for a new college. The Minister advised him to actively involve local businesses to achieve better quality of education.

Mysore Varsity assures help: Dr. Ashwathnarayan directed the Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar to extend necessary help to the upcoming Mandya University in achieving higher growth and development.

The Vice-Chancellor in turn, readily agreed and said that there are certain rules and systems to develop an University and for a new one, there are many challenges to be faced which are both natural and inevitable. “The University of Mysore will openly share its vast experience with Mandya Unitary University,” he added.